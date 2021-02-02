Islamic Republic of Iran - DTM REMAP— Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March - December 2020)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of the year has affected global and regional mobility, including mobility in the Islamic Republic of Iran, through various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed an online tool and database to register points of entry, exit and transit - such as airports and land and blue border crossing points - where mobility restrictions and preparedness and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, over a period of ten months, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) mapped and gathered data on the locations, statuses and restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE) in the country.

The information gathered allows more in-depth analysis to uncover specific trends related to the locations, statuses and restrictions of PoEs in Iran (Islamic Republic of).

In December 2020, the DTM REMAP team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) assessed 86 PoEs. The most common type of PoE reported was airports (39), followed by land borders (31) and blue borders (16). Internal transit points are not taken into account for analysis in this snapshot. Between November and December 2020, the number of assessed PoEs increased from 83 to 861 PoEs. The status of the PoEs changed notably. The number of PoEs that were fully operational increased remarkably from 17 to 42 PoEs. In December 2020, only two PoEs were fully closed and 42 PoEs were partially operational.