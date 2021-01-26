Islamic Republic of Iran - DTM REMAP— Point of Entry Analysis COVID-19 (March-October 2020)

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of the year has affected global and regional mobility, including mobility in the Islamic Republic of Iran, through various travel disruptions and restrictions.

To better understand how the pandemic affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) developed an online tool and database to register points of entry, exit and transit - such as airports and land and blue border crossing points - where mobility restrictions and preparedness and response measures are in place. To support these efforts, over a period of six months, the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) mapped and gathered data on the locations, statuses and restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE) in the country.

The information gathered allows more in-depth analysis to uncover specific trends related to the locations, statuses and restrictions of PoEs in Iran (Islamic Republic of).

In October 2020, the DTM REMAP team in Iran (Islamic Republic of) assessed 83 PoEs. The most common type of PoE reported was airports (36), followed by land borders (31) and blue borders (16). Internal transit points are not taken into account for analysis in this snapshot.

During the reporting period, the number of assessed PoEs in Iran (Islamic Republic of) increased from 48 to 831 PoEs. The status of the PoEs changed notably. Nine of the PoEs were fully closed at the beginning of the assessment, but only three PoEs were closed in October 2020. The number of partially operational PoEs increased remarkably during the reporting period, from 18 to 39 PoEs.

Finally, the number of PoEs that were fully operational remained relatively stable during the reporting period, from 21 to 17 PoEs in October 2020.