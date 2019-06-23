Islamic Republic of Iran and Oman improve collaboration over the WHO Healthy Cities Programme

Tehran, 23 June 2019 – A high-level delegation from Oman visited Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss achievements in the Healthy City Programme and Islamic Republic of Iran's implementation of a Health in All Policies approach to improve community health through strengthened intersectoral collaboration. The two countries shared experiences in how to better engage the community and establish multisectoral mechanisms and they identified potential areas for further collaboration on health-related issues, including expanding the Healthy City Programme in the Region.

Dr Christoph Hamelmann, WHO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscored the importance of collaboration on the WHO Healthy Cities Programme and said that the mission was a very strong signal for improved cross-country collaboration and friendship in the Region. He commended the strong vision, commitment and leadership of Oman and said that sharing experiences could only serve to inspire improved synergy through networks, such as the Healthy Cities Programme, which would make their joint efforts more impactful.

The mission took place from 16 to 19 June 2019, and 5 mayors and the Director General of Health Services of Dhofar governorate in Islamic Republic of Iran and 4 representatives of the Ministry of Health of Oman participated in it.

The Omani delegation met Iranian partners, including representatives of the Ministries of Health and Medical Education, Education and Foreign Affairs and the Municipality of Tehran. The teams briefed each other on work in their current programmes.

Dr Pirouz Hanachi, the Mayor of Tehran, also received delegation members in his office in Tehran to exchange view and discuss possible ways of collaboration with Oman.

Both sides agreed to increase the number of expert exchange visits, improve knowledge sharing mechanisms and experiences on the Healthy City Programme with a view to developing a regional model and also collaborate on education and knowledge transfer mechanisms for promoting community participation and intersectoral collaboration.