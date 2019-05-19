Islamic Republic of Iran, 13 May 2019

Current Situation

On 18 March 2019, a flood hit the eastern part of Mazandaran and Golestan provinces after four days of heavy rain. A few days later, additional floods in the west, southwest, and northeast of the country affected thousands of people. Shortly after, a third wave of heavy rains commenced. As of 9 April, a total of 28 provinces have been affected by the floods (out of 31 provinces in total). Overall, a total of 42 269 129 people have been affected by the floods across, almost 392,859 people have been displaced, 84 have died, and around 20,573 persons were injured.

Health Risks

The total estimated population in need of immediate health care assistance is around 3,000,000 people. The floods have fully and partially destroyed 1040 health facilities and 81 hospitals, leaving patients with limited access to essential and life-saving health services.

In some provinces, health facilities are not functional due to inaccessibility due to road blocks, running water, and landslides as well as due to standing water in buildings. Health workers are not able to reach populations in need, as transportation and infrastructure has been destroyed.

The worsening water and sanitation situation increases the risk for waterborne diseases and outbreaks, including diarrheal disease, which may result in high morbidities and fatalities. There is also an increased risk of hepatitis A, acute jaundice syndrome, and acute respiratory illnesses.