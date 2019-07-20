IRCS Volunteer Physicians Protect Flood-Hit Villagers from Diseases

TEHRAN, 16 July 2019 (IRCS) – Three months after Iran’s floods, Iranian Red Crescent Society’s (IRCS) volunteer physicians are still working passionately in flood-affected regions to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases.

In this report, we hear the stories of some physicians who attended the villages of the northern flood-hit province of Golestan along with the Red Crescent’s health caravans.

There was no flooding when the volunteer physicians of Khorasan Razavi provincial Red Crescent branch arrived in quake-hit villages of Golestan province, but the flood threatened the health of villages’ men, women and children. The eight-member health caravan of Khorasan Razavi included internists, infectious disease specialist, dentist, general practitioner and psychologist who spent a few days with the kind people of the villages.

Dr, Zahra Riazi is a specialist of infectious disease, who went to Qanqormeh and Sallaq Yilqi villages, Aqqala County, with seven other volunteer physicians and paramedics to examine the people. She says: “In the village of Qangharmeh, we examined the patients in the village’s health center and the patients of Salagh Yalghi were examined in a small school in the village, from dental and psychiatry services to donate free medications to the patients.”

“The villagers had passed the initial flood problems with the assistance of Red Crescent relief workers but infectious diseases like intestinal diseases due to using infected food and water had spread in the village,” she added. They examined all patients nonstop and donated to them free medications.

Dr, Riazi, who examined 160 patients alone in flood-hit villages for three days, continues the treatments even after the end of the mission. The patients call her, sending their test results to her and she gives patients advice remotely.

In total, 1,300 people in Qanqormeh and Sallaq Yilqi villages received the services which were provided by the health caravan of Khorasan Razavi provincial Red Crescent branch.

The condition in Melekeli Tappeh village, Gonbad Kavus County, doesn’t differ much from other villages of the county. Animal husbandry is the only source of income for the villagers, although many of them lost their livestock during March and April floods.

In Melekeli Tappeh village, the deprivation of villagers has been made more than before. The 13 physicians and paramedics, who dispatched to the village from Alborz Province, emphasized that all villagers suffer from osteoporosis and malnutrition. The team of Alborz Red Crescent branch consisted of one Sub-specialist in cardiology, general practitioner, paramedics, midwife and nutritionist.

Dr, Atefeh Par Azaran, a volunteer general practitioner from Alborz provincial Red Crescent branch, says: “Most villagers of Melekeli Tappeh suffer osteoporosis and malnutrition due to the unfavourable economic situation.” Although these diseases are not a direct result of the flood, the recent floods have had a direct effect on inappropriate nutrition.

Furthermore, many cases of skin and digestive diseases were seen among the villagers. Red Crescent health caravan distributed appropriate medicines to the villagers to prevent the outbreak of the diseases.

The flood also damaged the rural houses so the villagers had difficulty washing and other health cases. Therefore, one of the things that still exist in the village is an outbreak of lice particularly among the kids and students. Red Crescent health caravan attempted to help the villagers to know about the importance of personal health.

739 people in Melekeli Tappeh village received the services which health caravan of Khorasan Razavi provincial Red Crescent branch provided for the villagers.

In the last days of June, a specialized dental team of the Mazandaran provincial Red Crescent branch was dispatched to flood-affected villages of Gamishan County. Dr, Ali Reza Mosafer, a volunteer dentist from Qaemshahr, Mazandaran province, was present in Altin Tokmaq and Gala Jig villages with other Mazandaran dentists to serve the people. “We went to Gamishan with a mobile dental unit. Two other units were added to us and immediately we started serving the people of the villages,” he said.

The team provided the dental services such as restoration, extraction, polish and fluoride therapy to the villagers. Furthermore, hygiene parcels like toothbrush, toothpaste, etc. were distributed to the village residents.

849 people in villages of Gamishan, including Altin Tokmaq, Gala Jig and Saqar Tappeh, received the services which were provided by the health caravans of Mazandaran provincial Red Crescent branch.