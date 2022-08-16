IRCS to train 5,000 rapid response forces

TEHRAN (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society plans to train 5,000 rapid response forces so that the most efficient services can be provided as quickly as possible in the most remote parts.

Speaking at a meeting with the Iranian correspondents and journalists on the occasion of National Reporter’s Day in Iran, Dr Pir Hossein Kolivand, the IRCS President, referred to the widespread floods in the country caused by the torrential monsoon rains in 25 provinces of the country, saying: “The floods in five provinces and some regions of Tehran affected the livelihoods of people in addition to causing casualties,”

“The Red Crescent sent the largest relief shipment of 120 tons to the flooded areas in the south. The relief operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Army, IRGC, etc., which also resulted in the satisfaction of the people,” he added.

Referring to the Red Crescent plan to form rapid response teams, Kolivand said: “We are planning to utilize 5,000 rescuers in our rapid response teams,”

The IRCS President also remarked that the Society would update its relief equipment by purchasing 900 ambulances.