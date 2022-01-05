IRCS Supports More than 34,000 Flood-Affected People

TEHRAN, 5 January 2022 (IRCS) – The Society’s aid workers have rendered various relied services to people and households since 29 December when rainfall and floods impacted the provinces.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has supported 34,071 flood-affected people in 19 provinces of the country.

A 120-ton relief consignment including food, blanket and moquette arrived in Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan, on Wednesday.

The Society’s aid workers have rendered various relied services to people and households since 29 December when rainfall and floods impacted the provinces.

So far, the Iranian Red Crescent has provided emergency shelter to 5,168 people in eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan province and Hormozgan province.

Despite the end of rain in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, transportation routes are still blocked, and for this reason, aid to the people of Konarak and Chabahar counties is provided by helicopter.

IRCS’ Rescuers evacuated 90 people to safe areas to protect them from the floods. Five people received outpatient services and eight people were transported to nearby medical centers.

Flood killed 10 people in Chabahar, Darab, Lamerd, Beyram, Sirjan and Mehrestan Counties.

Aid workers pumped water out of 374 houses and recovered 201 vehicles from Snowy and flooded roads.

According to Pir Hossein Kolivand, President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, 309 areas including urban, rural, mountain and nomadic areas have received the Red Crescent’s aid.

IRCS president is visiting the areas which affected by the floods.

The Iranian Red Crescent has deployed 866 relief teams in 101 counties to support the affected people.

Red Crescent continues to provide assistance in 59 counties in Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Kerman, Fars, Bushehr and Khuzestan.