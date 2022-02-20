IRCS Supports Flood-Affected Households in South

TEHRAN, 13 February 2022 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) sent 3,600 food parcels to southern and southeastern areas of the country on Sunday to support the flood-affected households.

Provided by Nik Gaman Jamshid Charity in Tehran, with the standards set by the IRCS’ Relief and Rescue Organization, these parcels have been sent to the provinces of Kerman, Fars, Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces which were impacted by the recent flash floods recently.

In recent months, Nik Gaman Jamshid Charity has also donated relief items to disadvantaged people in the southeast of the country through the Red Crescent’s Volunteers Organization.

Heavy rains caused floods in some southern Iranian provinces last month.