IRCS Summer Relief Campaign Completed, Relief Services to over 30,000 Injured

TEHRAN, Sept. 25 (IRCS) _ Iranian Red Crescent Society’s (IRCS) volunteers and relief workers across the country offered relief services to over 30,000 injured in various disasters during the summer of 2018.

National Summer Relief and Rescue Campaign of the Iranian Red Crescent Society lasted 100 days, beginning on 14 June through September 22.

During the campaign, Red Crescent volunteers offered relief services to 72,255 people, while 30,370 people were injured of who, 8,376 were transferred to medical centers by IRCS ambulances and the others received outpatient services on the spot of the incident.

Moreover, 2,143 people were recovered in road accidents, mostly in Qom-Tehran, Takestan-Zanjan, and Zanjan-Qazvin arteries.

“557 fixed posts and 733 makeshifts road, coastal and mountain posts rendered relief services in the Summer Relief and Rescue Campaign,” Morteza Salimi, head of the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organization said, adding, “4,606 operational relief workers with 4,026 ambulances, 438 rescue vehicles, 1,282 operational vehicles, as well as 590 motorcycles were active on a daily basis.”

The number of relief operations during the campaign was 10,563 (excluding services), which increased 3.4% compared to the same period last year.

In total, IRCS volunteers took part in 14,008 operations and services, while the number of operations alone crossed 10,500, mostly in the provinces of Mazandaran, Isfahan, Golestan, and West Azerbaijan respectively.

Salimi remarked: “Considering the vast expanse of Iran, 24 helicopters support IRCS relief operations. During the summer campaign, the relief helicopters carried out 584 flight hours to transfer 83 of injured people or affected ones in mountainous area to medical centers.”

Iranian Relief workers engaged in 7,387 operations in suburban roads and inter-city arteries, up by 4% year-on-year. Most of the operations were carried out in Mazandaran roads.

Mountain operations saw a 13% growth compared to last year, and Red Crescent volunteers carried out 565 operations, mostly in Mazandaran, Tehran, Fars, and Golestan provinces.

According to IRCS Relief and Rescue Organization, volunteers also offered services to 12,860 affected households by a dust storm in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, distributing 2,857 food parcels, 7,852 bottles of mineral water, 235,942 filtered masks in Zabol, Zahak, Hirmand, Hamoun, and Nimruz counties.