IRCS Shelters more than 12,000 Quake-hit People in Sisakht

YASOUJ, 21 Februrary 2021 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent has provided ‎emergency shelter for 12,130 people in villages of Sisakht City, Kohgiluyeh ‎and Boyer Ahmad Province, whose houses were damaged by a magnitude-5.6 ‎earthquake which occurred on February 17.‎

Red Crescent has distributed 2,611 tents to the affected households. The Society also donated food parcels as well as blankets, plastic nylons, heating devices, kitchen sets and hygiene items.

According to the Iranian Red Crescent Secretary General Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, the Red Crescent divided the affected regions to nine zones, and currently nine operational teams consisting of 289 aid workers and rescuers with 73 relief vehicles render relief services to the people.