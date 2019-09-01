IRCS Sets up Water Treatment Plants in Southeast Iran

ZAHEDAN, 30 August 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has set up water treatment plants in villages of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeast Iran, to provide drinking water for the underprivileged and hard-to-access regions.

In line with Water Offering Campaign and on the occasion of Government Week in Iran, some projects were launched in the presence of IRCS Secretary General Dr, Mahmoud Reza Peyravi in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Two water treatment plants were set up in Dehpiran and Balakhaneh villages, Nimruz County.

Furthermore, Red Crescent delivered an 80-square-meter house for a needy family in Pelgi Bezy village, Nimruz County, which has built by a Red Crescent volunteer from Golestan province, in northern Iran.

An IRCS volunteer from Golestan has also supplied the Medical Equipment Donation Bank of the Sistan and Baluchestan provincial Red Crescent branch.

In Water Offering Campaign, Iranian Red Crescent supports needy families in rural regions of Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Kerman and Hormozgan provinces which suffer from drought. The IRCS has dispatched health caravans along with medical specialists such as physicians, dentists, Paramedics, nurses, etc. to the provinces where the campaign is being implemented to provide free services to the patients. The Red Crescent also distributed hygiene items, kitchen sets as well as food parcels to the families.