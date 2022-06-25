IRCS responds to quake in Hormozgan, Fars, Bushehr

BANDAR ABBAS (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent provided emergency sheltering for affected people after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the areas of shared border of the provinces of Hormozgan, Fars and Bushehr.

The earthquake happened at 1:36 A.M (local time) on Wednesday, June 22, at a depth of 10 km.

A number of rural houses with old texture in three villages were cracked.

Following the incident, the Red Crescent dispatched relief and assessment teams to the epicenter of the quake.

Since the quake was felt in the parts of south of Fars province the Red Crescent teams are on alert in the province.