IRCS Responds to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad 5.6 magnitude Quake ‎

YASOUJ, 18 Februrary 2021 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent teams provided ‎outpatient services to injured people after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit ‎Sisakht city in west of the country leaving 40 injured.‎

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Sisakht city, near to Yasouj, capital of the southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 22:05 local time.

The quake occurred at the depth of 10 km underground.

At least 40 people, who rushed out of their houses in panic, were injured in Dena county, according to officials. No deaths were reported.‎ The injured ones received outpatient services. Two people with critical condition were transported to Yasuj's hospital.

The strong earthquake cut the electricity and water network and caused damage to residential units.

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) sent six assessment teams as well as rapid response teams to the affected regions to assess the situation, according to the Emergency Operation Center (EOC).

The Red Crescent has also sent essential items including tents to the affected regions.

IRCS teams and posts are on full stand-by in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, Isfahan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and Fars provinces.

Following the quake, Dr. Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS ‎Secretary General reviewed the relief operation via video conference with the ‎Society’s Relief and Rescue Organization.‎