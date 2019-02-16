IRCS Renders Services to Nearly 16,000 in Recent Snow, Flood

TEHRAN, Feb. 15, 2019 (IRCS) _Iranian Red Crescent has offered relief services to 15,800 people who were affected by flood and snowstorm in the country since February 9.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) provided services in 22 provinces across the country. IRCS provided relief items to the flood and snowstorm-affected regions of the provinces of Isfahan, Ilam, Tehran, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, North Khorasan, South Khorasan, Khorasan-e Razavi, Khuzestan, Semnan, Ghazvin, Kermanshah, Lorestan, Mazandaran, Markazi, Hormozgan, Yazd, Golestan, Kohgiluyeh and Buyerahmad, Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, and Kerman during the last 6 days.

3,162 people received emergency shelters and 113 others were transported to safe spots by IRCS volunteers.

Pointing to the death of 6 people by the incidents, Morteza Salimi, Head of the IRCS Relief and Rescue Organization, said: “3 people in Asadiyeh, South Khorasan, one person in Lali, Khuzestan, one person in Mirjaveh, Sistan and Baluchestan and one person in Fars Province lost their lives as their vehicles were triggered in the flood path. Moreover, one person has gone missing in Roudan County, Hormozgan,”

Red Crescent relief workers recovered 863 vehicles stuck in the snow as well as 61 ones from flood routes. Relief workers also pumped water out of 242 houses.

Furthermore, Red Crescent provided 160 tents, 3,420 blankets, 900 ground sheets, 3,200 plastic nylons, 1,392 food parcels, 3500 canned food, 370 kg of beans, 540 kg of oil, and 339 bottles of mineral water in the affected areas.

Since February 9 to Thursday morning (Feburary 14), Red Crescent has relied on 1,508 relief forces in 394 teams for carrying out its operations.

“Relief services are underway in the eastern province of Kerman, southern provinces of Fars and Hormozgan, and southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan,” remarked Salimi.