IRCS Provides psychological services for kids in East Azerbaijan quake-affected villages

TABRIZ, 14 November 2019 (IRCS) – Sahar Groups of Youth organization of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have rendered psychological services to kids in quake-hit villages of East Azerbaijan.

Sahar Groups, which is the Persian abbreviation of “organizing of psychological support of survivors in disasters,” were deployed in Varnakesh, Varzaghan, Bolookan, Sume Olya and Chanaq Bolagh, and performed cheerful childhood games as well as painting on faces and cloths.

IRCS Youth Organisations’ trained teams visited the tents where the earthquake-affected families are accommodated, and provided Psychotherapy for kids.

Sahar Groups also distributed painting devices and toys among the kids.

They also train the kids how to take shelter during an earthquake, conduct first-aid kit to the kids, carry out Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) test and listen to what the kids say.