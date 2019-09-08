IRCS President Visits Water Offering Campaign in South Khorasan

BIRJAND, 4 September 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) president visited Water Offering Campaign in Nehbandan county, South Khorasan Province.

Prof, Ali Asghar Peyvandi attended Chah Abbas Village on 3 September, where IRCS volunteer physicians from Khorasan Razavi provincial Red Crescent branch are rendering free medical services to the patients.

IRCS president, who is an otolaryngologist too, examined a few of the patients in the village.

Mr, Peyvandi also visited Shend Masoumeh where the Red Crescent distributed cultural items among the village’s children.

Khajeh Monji was the other village that IRCS president attended to consider the campaign. The Iranian Red Crescent has distributed livelihood parcels among the village’s families.

“In 500 South Khorasan villages, water is being supplied by water-carriers. If there is no water, then problems and diseases will increase. Furthermore, the province is also facing heavy rains and floods which are causing damage. An earthquake can also cause severe incidents in South Khorasan,” said IRCS President to reporters during a press conference in South Khorasan.

In Water Offering Campaign, Iranian Red Crescent supports needy families in rural regions of Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Kerman and Hormozgan provinces which suffer from drought. IRCS has dispatched health caravans along with medical specialists such as physicians, dentists, paramedics, nurses, etc. to the provinces where the campaign is being implemented to provide free services to the patients. The Red Crescent also distributed hygiene items, kitchen sets as well as food parcels to the families.