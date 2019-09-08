08 Sep 2019

IRCS President Visits Water Offering Campaign in South Khorasan

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

BIRJAND, 4 September 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) president visited Water Offering Campaign in Nehbandan county, South Khorasan Province.

Prof, Ali Asghar Peyvandi attended Chah Abbas Village on 3 September, where IRCS volunteer physicians from Khorasan Razavi provincial Red Crescent branch are rendering free medical services to the patients.

IRCS president, who is an otolaryngologist too, examined a few of the patients in the village.

Mr, Peyvandi also visited Shend Masoumeh where the Red Crescent distributed cultural items among the village’s children.

Khajeh Monji was the other village that IRCS president attended to consider the campaign. The Iranian Red Crescent has distributed livelihood parcels among the village’s families.

“In 500 South Khorasan villages, water is being supplied by water-carriers. If there is no water, then problems and diseases will increase. Furthermore, the province is also facing heavy rains and floods which are causing damage. An earthquake can also cause severe incidents in South Khorasan,” said IRCS President to reporters during a press conference in South Khorasan.

In Water Offering Campaign, Iranian Red Crescent supports needy families in rural regions of Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Kerman and Hormozgan provinces which suffer from drought. IRCS has dispatched health caravans along with medical specialists such as physicians, dentists, paramedics, nurses, etc. to the provinces where the campaign is being implemented to provide free services to the patients. The Red Crescent also distributed hygiene items, kitchen sets as well as food parcels to the families.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.