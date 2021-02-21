IRCS President visits Sisakht

YASOUJ, 19 Februrary 2021 (IRCS) – President of the Iranian Red Crescent ‎Society (IRCS) Dr Karim Hemmati visited the areas affected by an earthquake ‎in Sisakht on Friday morning, February 19.‎

Dr Hemmati went to the areas that the magnitude 5.6 earthquake damaged most.

Many buildings badly damaged by the earthquake in Sisakht city, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad.

He also spoke to the quake-affected people.

“Today's field visit showed that the facilities of the province alone are not enough and supportive provinces need to help with more ability,” said IRCS president.

So far, the Iranian Red Crescent has distributed 1,800 tents, 700 moquettes, 200 blankets and more than one-month 1,200 food parcels among the affected households.

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Sisakht city, near Yasouj, capital of the southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 22:05 local time.

IRCS continues relief operations in the affected areas and is set to distribute 72-hour food parcels among the affected households.