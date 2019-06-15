15 Jun 2019

IRCS President Visits Flood-Affected Village of South

Iranian Red Crescent
AHVAZ, 24 May 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society president visited Magran-3 Village, Shush County, the southern province of Khuzestan, on 23 May and talked with the flood-affected people.

Dr, Peyvandi visited the makeshift camps erected for the affected people in the village and conversed with them to learn about their concerns and difficulties.

Promising to inform the people’s situation to senior authorities, IRCS president expressed optimism that the problems would be resolved through cooperation of the concerning organisations.

Mr, Peyvandi also met with some aged patients and learned about their treatment progress.

Magran-3 Village is located 70 km off Shush County, and its dwellers are entangled in hardships caused by recent flash floods.

IRCS president, who traveled to the Khuzestan province in the month of Ramadan, also broke his fast with villagers of Magran.

Due to flooding, the people of Magran are not able to return to their homes and have to live in tents and shelters (basic architectural structure).

Attending Administrative Council of the Red Crescent in Ahvaz, IRCS president noted that public cash contributions to the flood-affected people had crossed RIs. 1,700 billion (over 40 million US dollars). Peyvandi also said that the Iranians had also donated RIs. 820 billion (19.5 million US dollars) worth of in-kind items to the flood-hit people.

