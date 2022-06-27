IRCS Played a Pivotal Role in Responding to COVID-19 Crisis

GENEVA (IRCS) - In his address at Statutory Meetings of this year’s General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society said: “The Iranian Red Crescent has played a pivotal role in responding to COVID-19 crisis in Iran.”

The full text of Dr. Pir Hossein Kolivand speeches reads follows:

“Thank you, Mr. President, for giving me the floor,

The experience of global COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the fragility of the world we live in and the need for strategic and future-oriented innovations and solutions in our policy making, planning and delivery of humanitarian services we strive for.

The COVID-19 hasn’t been and won’t be the only global biological hazard we faced and therefore we should allocate special space for such hazards in our humanitarian and disaster preparedness and response strategy development, planning and action. Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction adopted by countries of the world in 2015 rightly recognized and included biological hazards such as COVID-19 in the list of hazards to be considered by national, regional, and international disaster management and risk reduction systems.

The Iranian Red Crescent has played a pivotal role in responding to COVID-19 crisis in Iran. By full mobilization of its institutional and operational capacities such as disasters preparedness and response system, youth and volunteers as well as its outreach and access to the vulnerable people, the Iranian Red Crescent as an auxiliary organization to the government provided public awareness raising and knowledge sharing across the country on the ways to prevent and contain the spread of the COVID-19, screening of the affected people and providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and vaccines to millions of people. Considering the wide range of economic and social impacts of COVID-19, we believe that we should also consider the longer-term effects of such crises and provide our assistance to the affected people as far as we can and in coordination with the public authorities, in order to reduce the residual vulnerabilities caused and prevent or contain future crises.

The Iranian Red Crescent has gained valuable experiences from its humanitarian response to COVID-19 and is ready to share its experiences with partners in the Federation and the Movement with the aim of enhancing our collective capacity and impacts in dealing with the similar crises and pandemics in the future.

Finally, according to the negative impacts of sanctions on vulnerable and needy people, in particular in field of medicine and procurement, we urge the international Movement to take an imminent and feasible action for solving this problem in practice and also, we call on the Movement to formally record the negative impacts of sanctions on humanitarian activities in its reports and archives.

Thank you.”