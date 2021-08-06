IRCS Opens 212 Red Crescent Houses

TEHRAN, 28 July 2021 (IRCS) - Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) opened 212 “Khaney-e Helal”s (literally, Red Crescent House) on July 28, to expand its humanitarian services to remote areas.

For having a resilient society in disasters, the Iranian Red Crescent has established Khaney-e Helal in remote and deprived areas with collaboration of the Society’s volunteers. The idea of establishing Khaney-e Helal was raised in 2015. The vision is setting up 37,000 Khaney-e Helal in deprived and remote areas of the country especially in rural areas.

IRCS opened 5,500 Khaneye Helal in the past Iranian year. For example, Tehran provincial Red Crescent branch established a Khaney-e Helal in Harandi area south of Tehran, the Iranian capital, which is one of the most vulnerable areas in Tehran.

On July 28, in a virtual ceremony held at the IRCS headquarters, the Society opened 212 Khaney-e Helals across the country.

IRCS President Dr Karim Hemmati said: “Through the development of Khaney-e Helal in deprived and impassable areas, relief items will be distributed in an organized manner and all the people will equally benefit from the relief items.”

Hemmati said that with the support of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the IRCS resources, equipping of these houses will be pursued in order to start educating and empowering the people from the ground up.

So far, 2020 areas have been identified as deprived and disadvantaged in the country.