IRCS Offers Water Tanks, Medical Services to Drought-Affected People in Humanitarian Campaign

TEHRAN, 2 September 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) is running Water Offering Campaign in drought-affected areas of four provinces for a second consecutive year, rendering livelihood services in addition to facilitating access to water to the local people.

The campaign has been launched in the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, South Khorasan and Hormozgan. The provincial Red Crescent branches are serving the drought-affected areas.

Last week, IRCS President Ali Asghar Peyvandi said: “Every year, 10 million people suffer from droughts in Iran, with an estimated 8.5 million people in the country’s southeastern provinces. Last year, Water Offering Campaign was implemented in Sistan and Baluchestan for the first time, sending 1,200 water tanks to 502 villages suffering from drought with the cooperation of the Water and Sewerage Department of the Province.”

Water Offering Campaign also commenced in South Rudbar, Jaz Murian and Zeh-e Kalut, Kerman Province, distributing 40 water tanks with a capacity of 1,000 to 5,000 liters in the villages. Furthermore, 4,500 hygiene sets, clothing, blankets, first aid kits and stationery were distributed among families.

Moreover, IRCS Youth Organistaion has deployed Sahar Groups (that offer psychological support to survivors of disasters), to drought affected areas, to render cultural and artistic services and distribute toy among kids.