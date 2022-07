“The Iranian Red Crescent has set up 2,000 tents at the quake epicenter in Hormozgan,” said Dr. Yaghoub Soleimani, the IRCS Secretary-General.

Furthermore, 700 tents were distributed among the affected households.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Khamir port in the southern province of Hormozgan on July 2, leaving five deaths and 45 injured.