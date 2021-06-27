IRCS imports new Covid-19 vaccines shipment ‎

TEHRAN, 24 June 2021 (IRCS) - One million doses of Covid-19 vaccines ‎which were left from last week's consignment was imported to the country by ‎the Iranian Red Crescent‏.‏

This consignment arrived in Tehran by the Red Crescent on Thursday ‎morning and was delivered to Iran’s Health Ministry to vaccinate people against ‎Covid-19‎‏.‏

The Iranian Red Crescent imported one million dozes of Covide-19 vaccines to ‎the country last week, while all the contents of the shipment, which included ‎two million vaccines, could not enter the country due to flight restrictions.‎

It is the fourth consignment of Covid-19 vaccines which the Iranian Red Crescent ‎as a humanitarian organization imports to the country to support the people ‎against Covid-19.‎

According to Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS Secretary ‎General, the Society has imported more than 4,400,000 doses of coronavirus ‎vaccines to the country so far and the programme will continue.