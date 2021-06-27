Iran
IRCS imports new Covid-19 vaccines shipment
TEHRAN, 24 June 2021 (IRCS) - One million doses of Covid-19 vaccines which were left from last week's consignment was imported to the country by the Iranian Red Crescent.
This consignment arrived in Tehran by the Red Crescent on Thursday morning and was delivered to Iran’s Health Ministry to vaccinate people against Covid-19.
The Iranian Red Crescent imported one million dozes of Covide-19 vaccines to the country last week, while all the contents of the shipment, which included two million vaccines, could not enter the country due to flight restrictions.
It is the fourth consignment of Covid-19 vaccines which the Iranian Red Crescent as a humanitarian organization imports to the country to support the people against Covid-19.
According to Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS Secretary General, the Society has imported more than 4,400,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the country so far and the programme will continue.