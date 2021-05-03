IRCS imports largest Covid-19 Vaccine Shipment

TEHRAN, 2 May 2021 (IRCS) - The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has imported the largest cargo of Covid-19 vaccines to the country.

According to IRCS Secretary General, Dr. Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, this cargo includes one million doses and arrived in Tehran this morning.

This is the largest consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines to enter Iran since the start of the pandemic in the country. The shipment was supplied in coordination with international humanitarian organizations.

The Iranian Red Crescent will deliver the consignment to Iran’s Health Ministry to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

“Given the current situation, it is very difficult to get a vaccine. However, the Red Crescent has made and will continue to make special efforts to provide the vaccine,” added IRCS Secretary General.

The Iranian Red Cross had previously imported a shipment of 400,000 doses of the vaccine from China in April 3.