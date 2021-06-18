IRCS Imports fourth consignment of Covid -19 vaccines to country‎

Tehran, 17 June 2021 (IRCS)- The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS ) ‎imported one million dozes of the Covid -19 vaccinces to the country on ‎Thursday morning, 17 June.‎

The consignment is part of two million dozes of vaccines which arrived in the country by the Iranian Red Crescent.

According to Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS Secretary General, due to air freight restrictions, this consignment is sent to the country in two phases. The other cinsignment includes one million dozes of vaccine.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously imported three consignments of Covid -19 vaccines to the country in recent weeks included a consignment consisting of 400,000 dozes of vaccines and two consignments consists of one million dozes of vaccines each.