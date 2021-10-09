IRCS imports COVID-19 vaccines for 3 to 17 age groups

TEHRAN, 28 September 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has imported 6 million single-dose COVID-19 vaccines for people aging from 3 to 17.

“This consignment was a part of 12 million single-dose COVID-19 vaccines that the IRCS plans to import into the country,” said Dr Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS Secretary General.

The vaccines were delivered to Iran’s Ministry of Health.

Since April 2021, Iranian Red Crescent has imported 46,390,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine via 21 consignments from China.

In addition to foreign vaccines, vaccines produced in Iran are also used for general vaccination against the Coronavirus.

So far, in Iran, 36,908,191 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 15,824,520 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, according to Iran’s Ministry of Health.