IRCS imports 7th consignment of Covid-19 Vaccines to Iran‎

TEHRAN, 18 July 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎‎imported 1,131,600 doses of Coronavirus vaccines to the country on ‎‎Sunday morning, July 18, as the seventh consignment of the vaccines have been arriving ‎‎to Iran since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. ‎

The shipment arrived to Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to Health Ministry to vaccinate the people.

So far, the Iranian Red Crescent has imported more than 8,174,400 ‎doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the country.

IRCS support the Iran’s Health Ministry ‎in its fight against the Coronavirus.

The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 87,161 with 195 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday.