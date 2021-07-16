IRCS imports 6th consignment of Covid-19 vaccines to Iran‎

‏TEHRAN, 15 July 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎‎imported 1,142,800 doses of Coronavirus vaccines to the country on ‎‎Thursday, July 15, as the sixth consignment of the vaccines have been arriving ‎‎to Iran since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out. ‎

The shipment arrived to Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to health ministry to vaccinate the people, ‎said IRCS Secretary General, Dr. Mohammad Hassan Ghosian ‎Moghaddam.‎

‏So far, the Iranian Red Crescent has imported more than seven million ‎doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the country to support the health system ‎in its fight against the Coronavirus.

‎On April 3, 2021, Iran’s Health Ministry permitted the Iranian Red ‎Crescent to import Coronavirus vaccines to the country. ‎