Iran
IRCS imports 6th consignment of Covid-19 vaccines to Iran
TEHRAN, 15 July 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) imported 1,142,800 doses of Coronavirus vaccines to the country on Thursday, July 15, as the sixth consignment of the vaccines have been arriving to Iran since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.
The shipment arrived to Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to health ministry to vaccinate the people, said IRCS Secretary General, Dr. Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam.
So far, the Iranian Red Crescent has imported more than seven million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the country to support the health system in its fight against the Coronavirus.
On April 3, 2021, Iran’s Health Ministry permitted the Iranian Red Crescent to import Coronavirus vaccines to the country.