IRCS imports 6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines

TEHRAN, 10 April 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) imported 6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine into the country as the 24th consignment of the pandemic vaccines.

Since April 2021, the Iranian Red Crescent has imported 58,390,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccines into the country. The vaccines are delivered to Ministry of Health to be used for public vaccination.

“Under the management of Health and Foreign Affairs ministries, Central Bank and Customs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for the first time, 18 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines will be imported in one week. The first shipment of 6 million of these 18 million doses arrived in Iran today and was delivered to the Ministry of Health,” said Dr Karim Hemmati, IRCS President.

“Shortage of ventilators for patients of Covid-19 has been eliminated safely,” he added.

“By increasing medical equipment banks in the country, forming breathing donation campaign and equipping Red Crescent Houses to oxygen capsules and ventilators, the patients can now get the treatment in Red Crescent branches.”

So far, nearly 63,000,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been injected to the people in Iran.