IRCS imports 5 million doses of Corona Vaccines

TEHRAN, 09 September 2021 (IRCS) - The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) once again imported a consignment of 5 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccines as the 19th consignment.

The vaccines were immediately delivered to the Ministry of Health on September 9 after arriving to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport.

The Iranian Red Crescent has imported 30,390,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccines to the country since April 2021.

The Iranian Red Crescent has promised to import 20 million doses of vaccine in September, half of which have already been imported.

The Red Crescent also imported 5 million doses of the vaccines on September 5.

“Currently, the only vaccine that the Red Crescent has imported to Iran through the Chinese Red Cross is Sinopharm, but we have planned to be able to import single-dose vaccines from Europe,” IRCS President Dr Karim Hemmati said.

The Iranian Ministry of Health reported the first confirmed cases of the Coronavirus infections in the central province of Qom on 19 February 2020.