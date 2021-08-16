IRCS imports 12th consignment of Covid-19 vaccines ‎

TEHRAN, 8 August 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) imported the 12th consignment of Covid-19 vaccines to the country on Sunday which included 1,110,000 doses.

The consignment was delivered to Iran’s Ministry of Health to be used for public vaccination.

IRCS has imported 13,740,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the country since April.

IRCS President Dr Karim Hemmati visited a public vaccination center in Tehran Red Crescent branch today, and said that the Red Crescent had more than 160 centers across the country ready to vaccinate people.

"We are ready to extend the number of vaccination centers to more than 500,” he added.

94,015 Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease so far.

The Iranian Ministry of Health reported the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus infections in central province of Qom on 19 February 2020.