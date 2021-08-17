IRCS imports 1,110,000 doses of Covid vaccines + video‎

TEHRAN, 12 August 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) ‎imported the 13th consignment of Covid-19 vaccines to the country which ‎included 1,110,000 doses on Thursday.‎

The last three shipments were 1,110,000 doses. Iranian Red Crescent has imported 14,850,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccines to the country since April 2021.

All shipments have been delivered to Iran’s Ministry of Health to be used for vaccination of the people.

Karim Hemmati, IRCS President, expressed his gratitude to the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Bank of Iran due to collaboration with the Society in importing vaccines.

“In line with the orders of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and President Raeisi, the Iranian Red Crescent with the coordination of the responsible organizations, will make every effort to import more Coronavirus vaccines and expedite their injection, and will help the people with all its facilities in any field requested by the Ministry of Health,” added Hemmati.

96,215 Iranians have died from the Coronavirus so far.

The Iranian Ministry of Health reported the first confirmed cases of the Coronavirus infections in the central province of Qom on 19 February 2020.