IRCS imports 10th consignment of Covid-19 vaccines

TEHRAN, 01 August 2021 (IRCS) – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) handed over the 10th consignment of Covid-19 vaccines to Ministry of Health after importing the shipment on Sunday morning, August 1.

The consignment included 1,120,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine which arrived to Iran. A total of 10 shipments have imported 11.52 million doses of the vaccine to the country.

The Iranian Red Crescent is planning to import up to 30 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the country during the coming months.

The Iranian Ministry of Health reported the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus infections in central province of Qom on 19 February 2020.