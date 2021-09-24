IRCS-imported Covid-19 Vaccines exceed 20 million doses‎

TEHRAN, 29 August 2021 (IRCS) - Last week, Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) imported two consignments of Covid-19 vaccine to the country containing a total of 3,330,000 doses.

Theses shipments were the 16th and 17th consignments imported by IRCS since April.

Since then, the IRCS has imported 20,390,000 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine to the country.

The 16th consignment was imported to the country by the IRCS on Sunday, 22 August.

Furthermore, the IRCS imported the 17th consignment containing 2,220,000 doses on Thursday, 26 August.

Dr Karim Hemmati said: “The only way to deal with corona disease is to observe health protocols and vaccinations in the society.”

He added that the Red Crescent has been participating in the combat against the Covid-19 crisis through accelerating the import of vaccines, setting up field hospitals in various provinces for hospitalizing the infected cases, screening the travelers in borders to identify patients with the Coronavirus, supplying IRCS’ medical equipment to help the patients, increasing working time of the IRCS’ pharmacies.

The Iranian Ministry of Health reported the first confirmed cases of the Coronavirus infections in the central province of Qom on 19 February 2020.

The vaccines which are imported by the Iranian Red Crescent Society are delivered to the Ministry of Health.

Volunteers of the IRCS' Youth Organization have been participating in public vaccination.