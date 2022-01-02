IRCS Distributes Livelihood Parcels among Afghan Asylums Seekers

TEHRAN, 2 January 2022 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent Society has been ‎distributing 5,460 livelihood parcels among Afghan asylums seekers in Iran’s ‎eastern parts.‎

Provided by Nik Gaman Jamshid Charity in Tehran, with the standards set by the IRCS’ Relief and Rescue Organization, these one-month parcels are being distributed by the IRCS’ Volunteers Organization.

2,980 parcels were distributed among Afghan nationals in the eastern provinces of Khorasan Razavi and South Khorasan last week.

This week, also, 2,480 parcels will be distributed in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

“These livelihood parcels are a priority for asylum-seeking families who have received a quarterly residence card in Iran or are temporarily housed in the camps of the Office for Citizens and Foreign Immigrants,” said Vahid Salimi, IRCS’ Volunteers Organization.

“If Afghan nationals did not receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the time of receiving the food package, they will be vaccinated immediately by the Red Crescent aid workers,” he added.

The vaccines have been provided to the Iranian Red Crescent Society by the International Committee of the Red Cross for vaccination of Afghan nationals.