TEHRAN, 4 January 2022 (IRCS) - Iranian Red Crescent aid workers have been providing emergency items to the households affected by the recent floods in 17 provinces of the country. Kerman, Fars, Khuzestan, Hormozgan and Sistan and Baluchestan have been damaged mostly. Red Crescent has supported more than 20,000 affected people so far. Flood killed six people in southern parts of Iran.