Iran/MENA: Sisakht Earthquake Emergency - Operation Update Report n° 2 DREF Operation n° MDRIR004

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

On 17 February, according to the Iranian Seismological Centre, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country. The epicenter was 11 km from Sisakht city, 19 km from Madovan city, and 20 km from Komeh city in Isfahan province. Based on the magnitude and the distance to the populated areas around, a number of 19 cities with a population of 257,661 individuals and 1,144 villages have been affected by the disaster. So far, six (6) aftershocks reported (the biggest is 3.6).

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

The IRCS was established in 1922 (as the ‘Red Lion and Sun Society’) and became affiliated with the IFRC in 1924. It has over 8,500 staff and some 1.5 million volunteers, being active through the Youth Organization, the Volunteers Organization, and the Relief & Rescue Organization. IRCS has 500 local branches across the country. The National Society has a strong auxiliary link to Government and is mandated, under the Law on Crisis Management, to conduct search & rescue activities, relief services and to provide emergency shelter. In addition, the IRCS is responsible for raising public awareness of disasters preparedness, including the provision of related educational activities.

On the first day of the earthquake, 147 villages were rapidly assessed by IRCS (121 villages in Kohgilouye- Boyerahmad, and 26 in Isfahan). Five emergency ambulances were deployed to deliver basic health care services to the injured people. Two emergency camps were set up for people in need, while most of the affected people were reluctant to stay in the camps and preferred to stay at their house's yard. So, it was decided to distribute one emergency family tent per family for those households with urgent needs. 63 persons were injured, out of which, 36 received outpatient services by IRCS and seven people were transferred to the medical clinic by IRCS.

Since the immediate onset of the disaster and in line with responding to the urgent needs of the affected population, the IRCS reached 12,130 persons through the distribution of 3,331 relief tents, 945 blankets, 6,644 kgs of plastic sheets, 214 sets of heaters, 1,965 food parcels (for 72-hours) and 70 groundsheets. In addition, IRCS has reached a total of 3,500 HHs with unconditional cash grants through bank transfers.