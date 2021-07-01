Iran/MENA: Sisakht Earthquake Emergency - Operation Update Report n° 1 DREF Operation n° MDRIR004

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has completed direct support to the targeted people through the distribution of unconditional cash grants to 3,500 HHs. The remaining activity is to partially replenish the depleting supply of distributed family tents for emergency shelter (1,090 tents). The local procurement of the family tents has been put on hold while the IFRC attempts to transfer the remaining balance of 34,000 CHF into the country. This DREF operation is being extended for an additional two months, while efforts to transfer the remaining funds will continue.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

On February 17, according to the Iranian Seismological Centre, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country. The epicenter was 11 km from Sisakht city, 19 km from Madovan city, and 20 km from Komeh city in Isfahan province. Based on the magnitude and the distance to the populated areas around, a number of 19 cities with a population of 257,661 individuals and 1,144 villages have been affected by the disaster. So far, six (6) aftershocks reported (the biggest is 3.6).