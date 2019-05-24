24 May 2019

Iranians in Austria Support Flood Victims; China Sends 5th Consignment

TEHRAN, 23 May 2019 (IRCS) -The Iranian physicians and engineers living in Australia have dispatched a medicine consignment for their flood-hit countrymen.

This consignment, which weighs nearly 120 kg, contains health items including antibiotics, medicines for heart, diabetes, antidepressants and other medicines.

China Supported Flood Victims Once Again

Furthermore, the government of China has sent its fifth consignment for Iran’s flood-hit people that contains 100 boats, 600 tents, 10,000 rescue vests and 10 diesel generators.

The Chinese government had already sent four consignments to Iranian flood victims. The first two consignments included tents, the third consignment contained tents, sewage pumps, loudspeakers and generators and the fourth consignment, which recently arrived in Iran, contains 70 diesel generators.

The Iranian Red Crescent will distribute these items to the families in the flood-affected provinces.

