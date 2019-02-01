Iranian Red Crescent Flood Response Continues

TEHRAN, Jan, 30, 2019 (IRCS) _ In late January, heavy rain in some Iranian southern and western provinces triggered massive floods. Iranian Red Crescent provided emergency sheltering to over 800 flood-affected people in Khuzestan.

Since January 27, several provinces of the country have been impacted by flood caused by heavy rainfalls. The southwestern province of Khuzestan and the western province of Lorestan suffered from the damage, mostly in villages and agricultural areas.

In Khuzestan, Red Crescent has set up 4 camps to accommodate 500 people in Ahu-dasht and Seyyed-khalaf villages, Shush County, and 320 people in Baneh-ati village, Dezful County. The Society also provided relief supplies for the affected households, including tents, blankets, plastic nylon, canned food, ground sheets, rice, oil, and sugar.

At 9:30 a.m (local time) on January 28, the massive flood in Rafi town, Hoveyzeh County, broke floodgate and enter into the town. People have been evacuated from the town. Moreover, the flood entered the Cham village, Shushtar County, while the residents are out of danger.

In Lorestan province, flood-affected parts of the capital city of Khorramabad, damaged several houses.

Power and drinking water supplies to 42 villages of Pol-e dokhtar County were cut.

Red Crescent offered relief services to over 1400 affected people in 6 cities and 68 villages.

Flood also impacted western provinces of Ilam and Kermanshah, damaging infrastructures, shutting down the schools in Ilam, and blocking the arteries of 21 villages in Kermanshah.

Relief workers are carrying out relief services such as pumping out water from the houses and distributing vital supplies among the affected people.

Secretary-General of the Iranian Red Crescent Mahmoud Reza Peyravi headed to the provinces to visit flood-affected regions.