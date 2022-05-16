Iranian nationals in Europe 2021 – a Multiple Source Snapshot

This snapshot summarizes available data on Iranian nationals in Europe in 2021 and 2020. The first page visualizes the number of Iranian nationals who arrived by land and sea in the European Union and those who transited through the Western Balkan and Eastern Europe region in 2021. The data on arrivals and transits is made available by national authorities and then gathered by IOM DTM Europe.1 Numbers of apprehensions or registrations at the border in the Western Balkan and Eastern Europe region are not summed up to avoid double counting of the same persons who transit through multiple countries in their intent to reach Central and Northern Europe. The second and third pages shows numbers of Iranian nationals residing in Europe in 2020 by gender and European region as reported by UNDESA.

The snapshot is part of the outputs of the EU-funded Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy” (REMAP). The objective of DTM REMAP is to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.