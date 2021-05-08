Iran: Vernal rain hit 14 provinces

TEHRAN, 5 May 2021 (IRCS) – Red Crescent has provided emergency services to more than 1,800 people after heavy rains caused flood and inundation in several Iranian provinces.

On early days of May, spring storms and rainfalls hit 14 provinces of Isfahan, Yazd, Semnan, South Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, East Azerbaijan, Kerman, Sistan and Baluchestan, Khuzestan, Kohgiluyeh and Booyerahmad, Mazandaran, Khuzestan and Tehran. Red Crescent teams rendered relief services to 1,818 people. Aid workers recovered 37 vehicles from flooded routes and pumped water out of 146 houses. Furthermore, 208 people were sheltered.

The Red Crescent teams also located the body of 10 missing people who had lost their lives due to floods in Yazd, Kerman and South Khorasan provinces. Food parcels and livelihood items have been distributed among the affected households by Red Crescent.

The flood affected 83 urban, rural and nomadic areas. 195 teams consisting of 728 aid workers and rescuers participated in relief operations. Red Crescent also used a rescue helicopter for transforming relief items and forces to the regions were affected by flood.