Iran-Turkey border region - Earthquake update (GDACS, USGS, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2020)
An earthquake of 6.0 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in West Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran) on 23 February at 16.00 UTC (19.30 local time). The epicentre was close to the Kapikoy-Razi border crossing with Turkey, 3.5 km west of Qotur Town(Iran) and 6 km south-east of Kapikoy Town (Van Province, eastern Turkey).
Up to 1,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 23,000 to strong shaking.
As of 24 February, media report 9 people killed, 125 people injured and more than 1,000 collapsed buildings (mainly in Van Province) as a result of the recent earthquakes.