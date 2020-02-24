Iran-Turkey border region - Earthquake update (GDACS, USGS, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2020)

An earthquake of 6.0 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in West Azerbaijan Province (northwestern Iran) on 23 February at 16.00 UTC (19.30 local time). The epicentre was close to the Kapikoy-Razi border crossing with Turkey, 3.5 km west of Qotur Town(Iran) and 6 km south-east of Kapikoy Town (Van Province, eastern Turkey).

Up to 1,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 23,000 to strong shaking.