Iran: Sistan - Baluchestan Floods Final Report (DREF Operation n° MDRIR003 Operation update n° 2)

Description of the disaster

The severe rainfall and flooding which started on 9 January 2020, left casualties and widespread damages to infrastructures and assets of the inhabitant communities. The flooding also blocked roads, destroyed houses and displaced thousands of people in Sistan and Baluchestan province with two adjacent provinces of Kerman and Hormozgan in south-east of Iran. Flooding has blocked rural roads linking more than 500 villages. Torrential rains and flash floods have caused economic losses to agricultural farms, subterranean canals, roads leading to farms, two animal husbandry units and fish hatcheries in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In January 2020, the maximum rainfall was reported at 186 mm from Nikshahr County, while the average annual rainfall is 113 mm in Sistan and Baluchestan province, according to Iranian Meteorological Organisation. Reportedly, the recordbreaking precipitation was 26 times more than last year that means the province was affected in the most severe way. The flood streams ran over 15 districts in Sistan and Baluchestan including Iranshahr, Chabahar, Khash, Delgan,

Zahedan, Sarbaz, Saravan, Sib and Sooran, Fonooj, Konarak, Mehrestan, Zahak, Mirjaveh, Nikshar and Hirmand, causing massive impacts. In the first days of the disaster, electricity was cut off in 877 villages, 875 routes of cities and rural areas were blocked off, 245 network irrigation canals in villages were damaged, telecommunication system faced disconnecting issues, and many houses and agricultural infrastructures were washed away.