22 Jan 2020

IRAN: Sistan- Baluchestan Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) (DREF Operation n° MDRIR003)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 21 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (536.1 KB)

Description of the disaster

Torrential rain, from 10 till 12 January has triggered floods in southeast part of the country, Sistan and Baluchistan, leaving casualties and severe and widespread damages to infrastructures and assets of the inhabitant community in the province.

Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) quoted Meteorological Organization that the maximum rainfall was reported at 186 mm from Nikshahr County, while the average annual rainfall is 113 mm in the province; also, Iranian News Agency (IRNA) wrote that as the record-breaking precipitation was 26 times more than last year, the province was affected in the most severe way.

The flood streams ran over 15 districts (Iranshahr, Chabahar, Khash, Delgan, Zahedan, Sarbaz, Saravan, Sib and Sooran, fonooj, Kenarak, Mehrestan, Zahak, Mirjaveh, Nikshar and Hirmand) in the province, causing massive impacts; electricity was cut off in 877 villages, 875 routes among cities and rural areas were blocked off, 245 network irrigation canals were damaged in villages, telecommunication faced connecting issues, and houses and agricultural infrastructure were washed away and the level of water in dams reported being rising by heavy rains that could lead to flooding.

The floods, also, left fatality; two persons reported losing their lives (due to being drowned and hit by falling debris) and many houses and vehicles were overflowed.

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) responded to the disaster from the very beginning possible time. In response to the impact of the floods in the province, inhabitants of 6 villages with total population of 245 families were evacuated. 12 injured persons, as well as 7 pregnant women have been transported to the medical centres and 69 persons have been saved and rescued from river flood. Also, 195 houses have been drained water off and 8 vehicles were towed from water flood.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.