IRAN: Sistan- Baluchestan Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) (DREF Operation n° MDRIR003)

Description of the disaster

Torrential rain, from 10 till 12 January has triggered floods in southeast part of the country, Sistan and Baluchistan, leaving casualties and severe and widespread damages to infrastructures and assets of the inhabitant community in the province.

Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) quoted Meteorological Organization that the maximum rainfall was reported at 186 mm from Nikshahr County, while the average annual rainfall is 113 mm in the province; also, Iranian News Agency (IRNA) wrote that as the record-breaking precipitation was 26 times more than last year, the province was affected in the most severe way.

The flood streams ran over 15 districts (Iranshahr, Chabahar, Khash, Delgan, Zahedan, Sarbaz, Saravan, Sib and Sooran, fonooj, Kenarak, Mehrestan, Zahak, Mirjaveh, Nikshar and Hirmand) in the province, causing massive impacts; electricity was cut off in 877 villages, 875 routes among cities and rural areas were blocked off, 245 network irrigation canals were damaged in villages, telecommunication faced connecting issues, and houses and agricultural infrastructure were washed away and the level of water in dams reported being rising by heavy rains that could lead to flooding.

The floods, also, left fatality; two persons reported losing their lives (due to being drowned and hit by falling debris) and many houses and vehicles were overflowed.

Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) responded to the disaster from the very beginning possible time. In response to the impact of the floods in the province, inhabitants of 6 villages with total population of 245 families were evacuated. 12 injured persons, as well as 7 pregnant women have been transported to the medical centres and 69 persons have been saved and rescued from river flood. Also, 195 houses have been drained water off and 8 vehicles were towed from water flood.