Iran

Iran - Severe weather (IRIMO, Iranian Red Crescent, Floodlist, IRNA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 December 2020)

Since 29 November, heavy rainfall has been affecting western, northern, and south-western Iran (particularly Khuzestan, Ilam, Bushehr, Fars, Qazvin, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Golestan, and Lorestan Province), triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Heavy snowfall has also been affecting north-western Provinces (in particular East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, and Tehran) over the past week.

Iranian Red Crescent reports, as of 1 December, around 260 evacuated and more than 4,900 affected people, and approximately 50 damaged houses across the 8 Provinces affected by floods. In addition, a number of people were evacuated throughout the north-western Provinces affected by heavy snowfall.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over southern Khuzestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, northern Bushehr, Ardabil, Gilan, and North Khorasan.

