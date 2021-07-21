Iran - Severe weather (IRIMO, Floodlist, IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2021)

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms have been affecting most of Iran since 14 July, triggering floods and flash floods and causing a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage. The most affected Provinces include East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Alborz, Isfahan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Kerman, Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, Semnan, Mazandaran, Hormozgan, Yazd and Kurdistan.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and media report, as of 21 July, at least eight fatalities, two people still missing, around 610 displaced people, and nearly 2 600 affected people across the aforementioned Provinces. In addition, nearly 60 rescued people were reported. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.