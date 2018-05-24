24 May 2018

Iran: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - April 2018

Infographic
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (674.14 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

According to the World Bank, following a contraction of close to 2% in 2015, the Iranian economy bounced back sharply in 2016 at an estimated rate of 6.4%. With the second in the world natural gas reserves and fourth crude oil reserves, Iranian economy heavily depends on hydrocarbon sector. The new sanctions imposed by the US government are expected to reduce the demand of Iranian oil in the international market, thus heavily affect the country economy.

With the confirmation of the US pull out from the JCPOA and reimpose nuclear-related sanctions drove the Iranian rial to record lows on the parellel market at 70,000 IRR/USD as Iranians scrambled to buy US dollars and protect their assets. The authorities unified the official and market rates in April at 42,000 IRR/USD, leaving a significant gap between the official and the unofficial rates.

Consumer prices in Iran increased 7.9 percent year-on-year in April of 2018, easing from a 8.3 percent rise in the previous month. It is the lowest inflation rate since June 2016. At that time, the cost of the local food basket increased sharply, however, food prices are no longer under stress after 12 consecutive months at different levels of alert between 2016 and 2017. The only commodity to be closely monitor is eggs which have been found at abnormally high prices.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.