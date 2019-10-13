13 Oct 2019

Iran: Red Crescent Assists More than 1,200 Flood-affected People

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 08 Oct 2019 View Original

TEHRAN, 8 October 2019 (IRCS) – Red Crescent relief workers have provided emergency services to 1,270 flood-affected people since inundation and flood triggered by torrential rains impacted four eastern and southern provinces in Iran from October 1.

Torrential showers and floods have affected parts of the provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Fars and Hormozgan, impacting 39 cities, villages and nomadic areas.

During the past seven days, the Red Crescent aid workers provided emergency sheltering for 604 people, transferring 4 injured people to medical centers. 18 vehicles were recovered from the flood route.

Relief operations continue in Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan provinces, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Relief and Rescue Organization.

Red Crescent provincial branches have distributed tents, blankets, groundsheets, washing sets, canned food, sugar, rice, food parcels and grain among the affected families.

Following torrential rains, a Peugeot car fell into Sharifi River in Bashagard County in the southern province of Hormozgan on Thursday afternoon, October 3, killing a man, a woman and a kid in the car.

The driver was pulled out of the car alive by Red Crescent relief workers. A kid who went missing after the car falls into the river was found dead on Friday morning, October 4, according to Ali Ama Barantin, managing director of Hormozgan provincial Red Crescent branch.

In another incident, a sedan was trapped in the flood in Minab-Bashagard Artery in Hormozgan Province. Red Crescent teams pulled out the bodies of two men from the flood.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.