13 Feb 2019

Iran Quake/Information Bulletin n° 1 (10 February 2019)

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 10 Feb 2019 View Original

The situation

A magnitude- 5.2 earthquake on the Richter scale hit Laft district, Qeshm Iceland, the Iranian southern province of Hormozgan, on Sunday February 10, 2019 at 2:24 p.m. local time. The epicenter of the earthquake was at 27.075° north and 55.541° south at the 10-km depth of the ground surface.

Iranian Red Crescent

Seven assessment teams of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) have been dispatched to the affected area. Two persons were injured and no casualties have been reported so far. Also, 15 rural residences have been slightly and partially damaged.

Contact information

For further information specifically related to this operation, please contact:

International Affairs and IHL Division of the Iranian Red Crescent Society

Tel: +98 21 88662618-9

Fax: +98 21 88201052

Email: intdep@rcs.ir

